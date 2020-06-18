Global  

Fox News Fires 'America's Newsroom' Anchor Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Fox News Fires 'America's Newsroom' Anchor Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News

Fox News Fires 'America's Newsroom' Anchor Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News

The network says it terminated the former chief White House correspondent after receiving a complaint from a former employee's attorney.

