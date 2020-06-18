Fox News Fires 'America's Newsroom' Anchor Ed Henry Over Sexual Misconduct Claims | THR News
The network says it terminated the former chief White House correspondent after receiving a complaint from a former employee's attorney.
Fox News Reportedly Fires Ed HenryFox News reportedly fired anchor Ed Henry.
Chris D'Elia Denies Multiple Claims of Sexual Misconduct | THR NewsChris D'Elia on Wednesday denied multiple claims of sexual misconduct, which were posted by alleged victims on social media. The 40-year-old comic and actor has been accused of sexually harassing..