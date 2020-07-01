Kindhearted UK woman revives ailing bumblebee with syrup

A kindhearted woman gives a bumblebee some syrup water after she noticed the tired insect on her porch struggling to breathe.

Lana Huntley from Durham, England said the bee was lying still on the floor near her door on May 30.

She said: "A gentle touch revealed she wasn’t dead, just very weak so I offered her a few drops of sugar syrup that I keep on hand." After drinking, Lana took the insect into the shrubs outside her house to warm up for flight again.

Lana added: "After a while, she appeared to revive, so I let her crawl onto a wooden spoon and placed her outside on the thyme shrub to warm up.

After a couple more drops of syrup, she was able to make her way into the shrub."