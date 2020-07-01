Global  

Missing soldier's remains likely found -family lawyer
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s
Missing soldier's remains likely found -family lawyer

Missing soldier's remains likely found -family lawyer

The family attorney for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen said on Wednesday that her remains were likely found and that a suspect killed himself.

Remains of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén likely found, family says

The family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén said Wednesday that her remains were likely...
Seattle Times



Family Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Speaks Out [Video]

Family Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Speaks Out

As the wait continues for partial humans remains found near the Leon River in Bell County to be identified, the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen held a press conference in..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 44:18