Missing soldier's remains likely found -family lawyer
The family attorney for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen said on Wednesday that her remains were likely found and that a suspect killed himself.
Family Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Speaks OutAs the wait continues for partial humans remains found near the Leon River in Bell County to be identified, the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen held a press conference in..