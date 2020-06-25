Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sacramento school district will remove school resource officers and use funds for alternative safety plans
Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Sacramento school district will remove school resource officers and use funds for alternative safety plans

Sacramento school district will remove school resource officers and use funds for alternative safety plans

The Sacramento City Unified School District is taking police officers out of its schools.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sacramento City Unified removing school resource officers, will use funds for alternative safety plans [Video]

Sacramento City Unified removing school resource officers, will use funds for alternative safety plans

Jessica Mensch reports

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 02:26Published
Tempe schools discuss funding for school resource officers [Video]

Tempe schools discuss funding for school resource officers

All seven of the district's high schools have school resource officers.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:55Published
Oakland Unified School District Set To Vote On Removing Police From Schools [Video]

Oakland Unified School District Set To Vote On Removing Police From Schools

The resolution before the OUSD Board of Directors is named after George Floyd and would eliminate the school district's police force of 10 sworn officers and 50 unarmed campus safety officers. Wilson..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:12Published