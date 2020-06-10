FOX40 News Sacramento City Unified removing school resource officers, will use funds for alternative safety plans https://t.co/mGbUXKErkk 3 hours ago

💫 RT @FOX40 : Sacramento City Unified removing school resource officers, will use funds for alternative safety plans https://t.co/mGbUXKErkk 3 hours ago

RangerRick ن Sacramento City Unified removing school resource officers, will use funds for alternative safety plans https://t.co/KI49UOa4lf 3 hours ago

Jessica Mensch Sacramento City Unified removing school resource officers, will use funds for alternative safety plans https://t.co/87i6rdxENT 2 hours ago