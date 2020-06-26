Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’

Donald Trump Calls Black Lives Matter Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’ On Wednesday, President Donald Trump denounced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s recent support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

In a statement to MSNBC, de Blasio said he had ordered the painting of BLM murals throughout the city, including in front of Trump Tower.

De Blasio said the placement would be an intentional message to Trump, one that “we want the president to hear.” Bill de Blasio, to MSNBC In response, Trump took to Twitter and accused de Blasio of disrespecting the police.

Trump also declared the BLM mural to be a “symbol of hate" that would be "denigrating" to the "luxury" of 5th Avenue.

Donald Trump, via Twitter