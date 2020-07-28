Global  
 

Rep. Jayapal Calls Out Attorney General Barr
Rep. Jayapal Calls Out Attorney General Barr

Rep. Jayapal Calls Out Attorney General Barr

Rep.

Pramila Jayapal called out Attorney General William Barr for justifying violence from federal agents against anti-racism protests, while armed anti-lockdown protesters in Michigan went unchecked.

