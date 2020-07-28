Rep. Jayapal Calls Out Attorney General Barr
Rep.
Pramila Jayapal called out Attorney General William Barr for justifying violence from federal agents against anti-racism protests, while armed anti-lockdown protesters in Michigan went unchecked.
