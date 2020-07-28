Rep. Jayapal Calls Out Attorney General Barr

Pramila Jayapal called out Attorney General William Barr for justifying violence from federal agents against anti-racism protests, while armed anti-lockdown protesters in Michigan went unchecked.

Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said on "Fox & Friends"...

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) lost her patience with Attorney General William Barr during his hearing...

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) went to introduce Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) to question the Attorney...