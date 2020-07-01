Ode to Passion movie

Ode to Passion movie trailer - Plot synopsis: ODE TO PASSION is a captivating film with a daring and unique approach; told in various styles of verse and song.

19 original songs ranging from classic 80’s rock ballads to modern-day pop hits push the narrative forward.

A fresh mix of up-and-coming talented actors with equally strong vocal performances, given their Broadway roots, led by Broadway powerhouses Giuseppe Bausilio (known from Billy Elliot and Hamilton) and Julia Nightingale (from the Tony Award-winning production The Ferryman).

Award-winning Cinematographer Darren Joe guides the audience through the grit and glamour of the streets of New York, and The film is elegantly scored by Yoo Soo Kim, who did the music production for the all the songs in the film.

ODE TO PASSION’S cast is led by Broadway powerhouses Giuseppe Bausilio (known from Billy Elliot, Cats, Hamilton) and Julia Nightingale (from the Tony Award-winning production, The Ferryman).

In New York City, a young writer’s, Michael (Bausilio), resolute belief in true love is put to the test by a beautiful woman, Sarah (Nightingale), and her struggle with addiction.

Other principal cast includes theatre stalwart Jeff Smith; Victoria Meade (THE AERIALIST, MISTY BUTTON); actor, writer, singer Marcus Harmon (EDIN); singer and model Kaylor Otwell (Kaylor & The Tin Cans) and Al Pagano (A GUIDE TO YOU, THE GRIND) Award-winning cinematographer Darren Joe (MENASHE, THE SUBJECT) guides the audience through the grit and glamour of the streets of New York (with parts shot in Queens), while Yoo Soo Kim (former Hemmingbirds front man, To the Lions, Kwaczala) contributed an elegant, original score and the music production for all the songs in the film.