Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ode to Passion movie
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Ode to Passion movie

Ode to Passion movie

Ode to Passion movie trailer - Plot synopsis: ODE TO PASSION is a captivating film with a daring and unique approach; told in various styles of verse and song.

19 original songs ranging from classic 80’s rock ballads to modern-day pop hits push the narrative forward.

A fresh mix of up-and-coming talented actors with equally strong vocal performances, given their Broadway roots, led by Broadway powerhouses Giuseppe Bausilio (known from Billy Elliot and Hamilton) and Julia Nightingale (from the Tony Award-winning production The Ferryman).

Award-winning Cinematographer Darren Joe guides the audience through the grit and glamour of the streets of New York, and The film is elegantly scored by Yoo Soo Kim, who did the music production for the all the songs in the film.

ODE TO PASSION’S cast is led by Broadway powerhouses Giuseppe Bausilio (known from Billy Elliot, Cats, Hamilton) and Julia Nightingale (from the Tony Award-winning production, The Ferryman).

In New York City, a young writer’s, Michael (Bausilio), resolute belief in true love is put to the test by a beautiful woman, Sarah (Nightingale), and her struggle with addiction.

Other principal cast includes theatre stalwart Jeff Smith; Victoria Meade (THE AERIALIST, MISTY BUTTON); actor, writer, singer Marcus Harmon (EDIN); singer and model Kaylor Otwell (Kaylor & The Tin Cans) and Al Pagano (A GUIDE TO YOU, THE GRIND) Award-winning cinematographer Darren Joe (MENASHE, THE SUBJECT) guides the audience through the grit and glamour of the streets of New York (with parts shot in Queens), while Yoo Soo Kim (former Hemmingbirds front man, To the Lions, Kwaczala) contributed an elegant, original score and the music production for all the songs in the film.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

xLuckyRosesx

Caro☁️ RT @TatasenkoMana: The main event of the movie will be the CAC concert,the moment when the heart of everyone will resonate together in one… 4 minutes ago

anadsingh4

anad singh RT @Ashutos24964831: This dialogue frm d movie Anand SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT GOT EVERYTHING HE WANTED BY HIS PASSION AND HARD-WORK . THIS SMA… 20 minutes ago

bethanymrd

Bethany Dawson @christina_ivey I HATED this movie with such a passion it gives me all the wrong kind of goosebumps 24 minutes ago

misskimari

Kim Possible⚡️ @gvvckate Have u seen the passion of the Christ movie!? Or the “left behind” movie series? Really Good visual examples. 28 minutes ago

Ahmed7xx

aнмᴇᴅ ➐ 🧡 #HalaMadrid #OrangeTheWorld @SuperMG_CM93 Samuel jackson signed for 10 mcu movies in 2009 and i remember in 2017 i forgot when that he had i th… https://t.co/1OjwjafYFU 37 minutes ago

babylonxana

🦋Ana / blm The fact that i hate wendy with a passion is making me disturbed. LIKE WTF thinkerbell literally gave her her lost… https://t.co/jJx93BeOoe 51 minutes ago

peachalcea

Kʜᴀɪʀ Kiki's Delivery Service movie lesson: Whenever you feel tired or down with your own passion, do rest. Not stop. F… https://t.co/aQGKc1EHYx 55 minutes ago

amlenihan73

Angela Lenihan RT @Wolf_Trap: The musical "Hamilton", which was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor in 2018 alongside Wolf Trap favorites Reba McEntire + Phili… 1 hour ago