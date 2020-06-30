State flag taken down for retirement ceremony

Global  

Mississippi officials held a ceremony today to retire the former state flag, a day after Governor Tate Reeves signed a new law to remove it from the state.

- - mississippi officials held a- ceremony today to retire the- former state flag, a day after- gov.

Tate reeves signed a new - law - to remove it from the state - the new law required a ceremony- for the "prompt, dignified and respectful- removal" of the banner.

Honor guard members pulled the flag - down from the flag pole and - folded it ahead of a retirement- ceremony.

The flag was then - presented to lt.

Gov.

Delbert - hosemann and house speaker- philip gunn, who helped deliver- it to the museum of mississippi- history.- mississippi will be without a - flag for at least a few months - but - a commission will design a new- - - - one without the confederate - symbol and must have the words- "in god we trust."

Voters wil be- asked to approve the design in- the nov.

3 election.

If they- reject it,- the commission will draft a - different design using the same- guidelines, to



