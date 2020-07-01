Global  

Fans break distancing rules at Bulgarian Cup final
Fans break distancing rules at Bulgarian Cup final

Fans break distancing rules at Bulgarian Cup final

Thousands of fans break social distancing rules as Lokomotiv Plovdiv beat CSKA Sofia 5-3 on penalties to win the Bulgarian Cup for a second consecutive year.

