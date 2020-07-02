mouton flag removal live

To remove confederate monuments, louisiana is no exception.

Tonight, a major announcement in lafayette.

Mayor-president josh guillory is working to move the general alfred mouton statue from downtown.news 1's leigha mcneil is live in downtown lafayette with the latest details ...leigha?

Breon, candace... a powerful, yet, controversial statement by mayor president josh guillory stating his stance on the removal of the general mouton statue behind me..... for weeks, w've seen many protestors calling for i's removal - saying mouto's legacy, as a slave owner, and part in the confederacy is more than enough reason why the statue should be removed... others in support say i's part of history and must remain.

In guillor's statement, he says, although h's calling for the statues removal... he does not want to see it vandalized.

In lafayette, leigha mcneil, news 15.

