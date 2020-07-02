24 shot to death in attack on drug rehab center in Mexico

Global  

Apparently the attackers shot everyone at the rehab center.
New tonight - 24 people were killed and 7 were wounded in a violent gun attack in mexico guanajuato.

Police say gunmen burst into an unregistered drug rehabilitation center and opened fire.

Police in the north-central state of guanajuato said the attack occurred in the city of irapuato.

The attackers shot everyone at the rehab center; and police said nobody was abducted.

The suspected reason for the attack is durg turf battle between the jalisco cartel and a local gang.

No motive was given in the attack, but drug gangs have killed street- level dealers at such facilities in the past.

