MLS confirm that six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19
Entire FC Dallas team has been quarantined ahead of the "MLS Is Back" tournament in Florida.
Woman In 20s With No Underlying Health Concerns Is Latest COVID-19 Victim In Dallas CountyDallas County reported 544 additional positive COVID-19 cases and an additional 7 deaths. Katie Johnston reports.
6 FC Dallas Players Test Positive For COVID-19 After Arriving At Florida TournamentSix FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Orlando, Florida on Saturday for the "MLS is Back Tournament," the team said. Katie Johnston reports.