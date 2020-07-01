Global  

MLS confirm that six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
MLS confirm that six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19

MLS confirm that six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19

Entire FC Dallas team has been quarantined ahead of the "MLS Is Back" tournament in Florida.

Six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19 in Florida

Six players with FC Dallas have tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team has been quarantined...
