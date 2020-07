MLS chief Garber explains FC Dallas withdrawal Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:23s - Published 5 minutes ago MLS chief Garber explains FC Dallas withdrawal MLS commissioner Don Garber says FC Dallas have withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament as it would not be 'in the best interests' of all involved, after 10 of the team's players tested positive for coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this