Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elton John announces weekly classic concert series
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Elton John announces weekly classic concert series

Elton John announces weekly classic concert series

Sir Elton John has announced a new classic concert series for fans to enjoy during the lockdown this summer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Sir Elton John announces weekly classic concert series

Sir Elton John has announced a weekly series of classic concerts from his archive.
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com


Jonathan Van Ness candidly tells Elton John what gave him the courage to share his truth about living with HIV

Jonathan Van Ness told Elton John what inspired him to share his HIV-positive status in a...
PinkNews - Published



Tweets about this

aikenpromotions

aikenpromotions RT @NME: Every week starting this Friday, for six weeks @eltonofficial https://t.co/R4C04j1pIH 54 minutes ago

ukmusicmania

UK Music Mania Elton John announces weekly archival concert series. https://t.co/vXMTLr9gZJ #eltonjohn 1 hour ago

IEArtsShowbiz

IE Arts & Showbiz Elton John announces weekly classic concert series https://t.co/r24FvpJjhX 3 hours ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Elton John announces weekly classic concert series 3 hours ago

NME

NME Every week starting this Friday, for six weeks @eltonofficial https://t.co/R4C04j1pIH 5 hours ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Elton John announces weekly archival concert series https://t.co/mgUTGKisyX #Music 8 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Elton John announces weekly archival concert series https://t.co/U5dyYyvqSD https://t.co/O5qRECu8BN 9 hours ago

AmigoMusic

Amigo Music 🇬🇧 NME - #MusicNews #News #Coronavirus Elton John announces weekly archival concert series https://t.co/FI40O9rsge 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Elton John and Kelly Clarkson help raise $700,000 for Los Angeles Covid-19 relief [Video]

Elton John and Kelly Clarkson help raise $700,000 for Los Angeles Covid-19 relief

Appearances by Elton John and Kelly Clarkson helped Los Angeles TV station KTLA raise more than $700,000 dollars for Covid-19 relief.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published
Elton John's ex Renate Blauel launches legal action against him [Video]

Elton John's ex Renate Blauel launches legal action against him

Sir Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel, who he was married to from 1984 to 1988, is seeking a High Court injunction against him.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published
Elton John's first wife seeks mystery injunction [Video]

Elton John's first wife seeks mystery injunction

Sir Elton John's ex-wife, Renate Blauel, is taking the singer to court.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published