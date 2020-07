4 more cops held in Tuticorin custodial death case, people burst crackers

The Crime Branch-CID arrested four cops in TN’s Tuticorin custodial deaths case.

Among those arrested include Inspector Sridhar who reportedly asked other policemen to thrash the father-son duo.

Sub-inspector Raghu Ganesh was arrested on July 01.

A total of 5 policemen have been arrested in the case so far.

