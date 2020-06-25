Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: JNJ, DOW
Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Dow Movers: JNJ, DOW

Dow Movers: JNJ, DOW

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%.

Year to date, Dow has lost about 23.1% of its value.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%.

Year to date, Dow has lost about 23.1% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.3%.

Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading up 0.3%, and American Express, trading up 3.2% on the day.





Tweets about this

AskThilini

Thilini Abeysekara How to Grab Attention in the Crowded Landscape of #SocialMedia https://t.co/19LVJ0TtF6 https://t.co/zWLs12Ja5n 6 seconds ago

Sharecastcom

Sharecast.com FTSE 100 movers: IAG flies higher; DS Smith slumps https://t.co/uNLNHxv7PF 14 seconds ago

LeFire24

LeFire RT @LeleZondani: I want to give a huge thank you to @WineLandSA for this honor of being part of their 30 under 30 movers and shakers in the… 30 seconds ago

ty_grrrrrrrr

Ty Galiz-Rowe 🥊 RT @so_engery: OH WHAT. I'm moving apartments this month. That means COMMISSIONS ARE OPEN. Help me hire movers and buy boxes, let me dr… 47 seconds ago

bree182

»bree» I told my dad that I was going to hire some movers for my apartment and he asked if I was even his https://t.co/E9R0VeW3Db 2 minutes ago

Sandeep87393412

Communist brand ambassador(Jesus & Allah) RT @IshitaYadav: Priyanka’s ‘packers and movers’ team has arrived at Lodhi Estate. 😆 https://t.co/wswUnQcLkh 2 minutes ago

_DelMD

Del Lamb I hired movers but when I saw these stairs I felt bad about them having to move the heavy stuff and then moved half… https://t.co/e3xQVutfgV 2 minutes ago

Colingwesu

Colin Gwesu @TichZindoga @nickmangwana Like you acknowledged that he getting the job done...He is part of the movers and shaker… https://t.co/tDIQKEEMVQ 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: MSFT, BA [Video]

Dow Movers: MSFT, BA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 6.1%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 44.7% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: GS, WMT [Video]

Dow Movers: GS, WMT

In early trading on Friday, shares of Walmart topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 0.1%. Year to date, Walmart Inc registers a 0.9% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: BA, WBA [Video]

Dow Movers: BA, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.0%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published