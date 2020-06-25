|
Dow Movers: JNJ, DOW
In early trading on Thursday, shares of Dow topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.3%.
Year to date, Dow has lost about 23.1% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Johnson & Johnson, trading up 0.3%.
Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 3.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading up 0.3%, and American Express, trading up 3.2% on the day.
