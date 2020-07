How Kate Middleton Is More Like THIS Royal Than Princess Diana Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:02s - Published 7 minutes ago How Kate Middleton Is More Like THIS Royal Than Princess Diana It’s natural to draw comparisons between Kate Middleton and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Kate Middleton 'feeling the pressure' of 'mounting public expectation' Duchess Catherine would need to be "superhuman not to feel the pressure" of her role.The 38-year-old...

New Zealand Herald - Published 1 week ago











Tweets about this ENSTARS Kate Middleton Not Like Princess Diana, But More Like THIS Royal Family Member https://t.co/x0PzYdU9tb https://t.co/TU1jdKKG1f 59 minutes ago Varya @SussexDetective More like Kate and the Middleton’s. William is just whipped imo. 18 hours ago Zoe Stein RT @mitchel06961624: @Jasamgurlie @people @danwakeford I refuse to buy people magazine because of their mission to promote Kate Middleton m… 3 days ago mitchel @Jasamgurlie @people @danwakeford I refuse to buy people magazine because of their mission to promote Kate Middleto… https://t.co/6b8pCnwqMQ 4 days ago Starlightprincess True, but more like Marilyn Monroe, Blair Waldorf, Kate Middleton, Hermione Granger and a Disney Princess<3 https://t.co/KmM6aIvg1z 5 days ago carol smith Future queen Kate Middleton is 'relishing her role more than ever' https://t.co/8WRMyUrKtX what a delight to see a… https://t.co/dWHbXkZ670 1 week ago Reviewed From Jennifer Anniston's favorite jeans to Kate Middleton's go-to sneakers—it's time to get a closet like a celebri… https://t.co/s3wXmuYK97 1 week ago