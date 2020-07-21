|
|
|
|
How Princess Beatrice's wedding dress compares to Eugenie, Meghan and Kate's
|
Video Credit: Page Six - Duration: 04:50s - Published
How Princess Beatrice's wedding dress compares to Eugenie, Meghan and Kate's
All the details of Princess Beatrice's wedding dress, and how her gown compares to those of fellow royals Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
While there was an ocean between them, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made sure to celebrate Princess...
E! Online - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|