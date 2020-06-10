Verdant Square Network PA NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Increases Outdoor Gathering Capacity To 500, Extends Public Health Emergency Ahead Of July 4th… https://t.co/9eSzvcMgye 2 hours ago
DeniseInJersey ❌ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅 NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Increases Outdoor Gathering Capacity To 500, Extends Public Health Emergency Ahead Of July 4th… https://t.co/7JNGIu1put 2 hours ago
CBS Philly JUST IN: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is raising the limit on crowd size for outdoor gatherings starting Friday⬇️
https://t.co/EWMVrIXpH7 3 hours ago
Gov. Murphy Eases Restrictions On Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings; Atlantic City Casinos Reopen July 2New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced a batch of reopenings and reduced limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings across the state.
Stage 2 Reopening Begins In New Jersey; Gov. Murphy Announces Plans For Outdoor Sports To ResumeNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's daily briefing on coronavirus and reopening
Gov. Murphy Lifts New Jersey's Stay At Home OrderGovernor Phil Murphy announced executive orders on Tuesday ending New Jersey's stay-at-home order and easing restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.