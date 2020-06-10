Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Increases Outdoor Gathering Capacity To 500
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:45s - Published
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Increases Outdoor Gathering Capacity To 500
Murphy also extended the public health emergency ahead of the July 4th weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Increases Outdoor Gathering Capacity To 500, Extends Public Health Emergency Ahead Of July 4th… https://t.co/9eSzvcMgye 2 hours ago

Denise9532

DeniseInJersey ❌ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅 NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Increases Outdoor Gathering Capacity To 500, Extends Public Health Emergency Ahead Of July 4th… https://t.co/7JNGIu1put 2 hours ago

CBSPhilly

CBS Philly JUST IN: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is raising the limit on crowd size for outdoor gatherings starting Friday⬇️ https://t.co/EWMVrIXpH7 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Murphy Eases Restrictions On Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings; Atlantic City Casinos Reopen July 2 [Video]

Gov. Murphy Eases Restrictions On Indoor, Outdoor Gatherings; Atlantic City Casinos Reopen July 2

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday announced a batch of reopenings and reduced limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings across the state.

Credit: CBS 2 New YorkPublished
Stage 2 Reopening Begins In New Jersey; Gov. Murphy Announces Plans For Outdoor Sports To Resume [Video]

Stage 2 Reopening Begins In New Jersey; Gov. Murphy Announces Plans For Outdoor Sports To Resume

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's daily briefing on coronavirus and reopening

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 53:10Published
Gov. Murphy Lifts New Jersey's Stay At Home Order [Video]

Gov. Murphy Lifts New Jersey's Stay At Home Order

Governor Phil Murphy announced executive orders on Tuesday ending New Jersey's stay-at-home order and easing restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:08Published