Murphy also extended the public health emergency ahead of the July 4th weekend.



Tweets about this Verdant Square Network PA NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Increases Outdoor Gathering Capacity To 500, Extends Public Health Emergency Ahead Of July 4th… https://t.co/9eSzvcMgye 2 hours ago DeniseInJersey ❌ 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🦅 NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Increases Outdoor Gathering Capacity To 500, Extends Public Health Emergency Ahead Of July 4th… https://t.co/7JNGIu1put 2 hours ago CBS Philly JUST IN: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is raising the limit on crowd size for outdoor gatherings starting Friday⬇️ https://t.co/EWMVrIXpH7 3 hours ago