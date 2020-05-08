It because of - - - - genetic anomaly.- - now to a look at the latest job- report in which many wall stree- analysts raised an eyebrow... - payrolls rose by four-point - eight million in the month of - june, - far higher than analysts- expected.
This brings the u-s - - - - unemployment rate down to 11- - point-one percent.- this is the second month in a - row we have seen a lower- unemployment rate, but still fa- above the historic lows of- three-point-five percent we saw- earlier this year.- the news comes as unemployment- lines across the country are- growing as people who have- applied for unemployment- still haven't heard back from - unemployment offices.
- some analysts caution against - too much optimism.- they say these numbers have com- slightly before the - nation started seeing - coronavirus cases spiking in- many