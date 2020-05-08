U.S. unemployment rate on the decline Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago U.S. unemployment rate on the decline Payrolls rose by 4.8 million in the month of June, far higher than analysts expected. This brings the U.S. unemployment rate down to 11.1 percent. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend It because of - - - - genetic anomaly.- - now to a look at the latest job- report in which many wall stree- analysts raised an eyebrow... - payrolls rose by four-point - eight million in the month of - june, - far higher than analysts- expected. This brings the u-s - - - - unemployment rate down to 11- - point-one percent.- this is the second month in a - row we have seen a lower- unemployment rate, but still fa- above the historic lows of- three-point-five percent we saw- earlier this year.- the news comes as unemployment- lines across the country are- growing as people who have- applied for unemployment- still haven't heard back from - unemployment offices. - some analysts caution against - too much optimism.- they say these numbers have com- slightly before the - nation started seeing - coronavirus cases spiking in- many







