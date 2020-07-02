Huntsville pediatrician concerned about kids returning to school

She says she wants to see the start date pushed back at least another two months!

Waay 31's ashley carter spoke with her today about why she's worried about having students back in the classroom.

"the recent rise in cases around alabama is why one local pediatrician i spoke with is concerned kids are going to be back in the classroom in the next six weeks.

She said it's ultimately up for parents to decide what's best."

Dr. joann johnson, pediatrician: "it would be nice if we could delay the start of school i would think until around october....it looks like cases are getting more prevalent in our area."

Doctor joann johnson is the head pediatrician at over the rainbow pediatrics in southwest huntsville.

She says she's had discussions with parents and teachers who shared concerns about schools re-opening next month dr. joann johnson, pediatrician: "it's going to be very difficult to get the kids to keep their masks on all day long, it's also going to be difficult in the larger schools to do any social distancing."

She says pushing the start date back will allow time for coronavirus cases to decline before kids go back in person she said seeing the way the flu and other sicknesses have spread among kids in years past makes her feel now isn't the time for kids to return.

Dr. joann johnson, pediatrician: "yes i am very worried because other viral illnesses like rsv and flu always spread through the school system so i don't see why this virus will be any different."

Ultimately...doctor johnson says parents are going to have to make a decision on what's best for their children - because every child and situation is different.

She told me she just hopes parents have their own conversations with their children about keeping themselves and others safe dr. joann johnson, pediatrician: "stress to their children to keep their masks on and to wash their hands frequently and not be touching each other."

Most school districts that released their first day of class plans chose a start date in early august.

Madison city schools says it may push the august 5th start date back to allow teachers more time to train on start date back.

That's to allow teachers more time to train on the virtual learning option.