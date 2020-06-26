VP Pence: We are in a much better place to confront the rising cases impacting Fla.
Despite Florida once again setting a single-day record for new cases in the state, Vice President Mike Pence is urging the public to remain vigilant and optimistic.
U.S. in 'better place' on coronavirus -PenceU.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Friday sounded a note of optimism about the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying that 34 states show a measure of stabilizing numbers of new cases, but encouraged people..