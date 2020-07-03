Qatar Airways Mandates Face Masks AND Shields, Puts Health First

Face masks on flights have quickly become the norm as travelers tentatively return to the skies.
Qatar Airways has taken this a step further, according to reports at CNN.
Qatar Airways has announced that its passengers will be required to wear a face shield...
...in addition to a face mask or face covering.
The Middle East carrier says it will be issuing fliers with protection kits before boarding.
The kits include face shields, hand sanitizer, a surgical face mask, and disposable globes.
Face shields are obligatory for passengers unless they're eating or drinking.