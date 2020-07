Watch: AAP workers protest in Delhi over rising fuel prices, detained by police

Aam Aadmi Party workers protested in Delhi over rising fuel prices.

The party workers were seen protesting on the streets in Delhi near DDU Marg.

Protesters were later detained by the police.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising across the country.

Fuel prices were hiked for 22nd time in just three weeks.

Watch the video for more.