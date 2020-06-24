Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bavaria State in Germany
Retired pope's elder brother, Georg Ratzinger, dies at 96BERLIN (AP) — The Rev. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI who earned renown in his own right as a director of an acclaimed German..
WorldNews
Girl Guide's diary describes visiting Hitler in 1936The book was found in Dorset and describes a visit to Bavaria and Austria in 1936.
BBC News
Leroy Sané German association football player
Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Manchester CityLeroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
BBC News
Sane signs five-year deal at Bayern MunichLeroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
BBC News
Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:29Published
Germany Country in Central Europe
English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08Published
England to stop quarantine for dozens of nationsArrivals to England from Germany and Italy will also no longer need to isolate, ministers confirm.
BBC News
Bundesliga Association football league
Latest event, a turning point for FC Schalke - board
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:45Published
FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
'I saw brilliant attitude' - Klopp defends Reds' attitude after Man City thrashingLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
BBC News
Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool's attitude after 4-0 loss at Manchester CityLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
BBC News
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources