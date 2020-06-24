Global  

Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile
Sane completes Bayern switch: Germany winger in profile

The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané has completed his move to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Manchester City.

We take a look at his career so far.

Bavaria

Retired pope's elder brother, Georg Ratzinger, dies at 96

 BERLIN (AP) — The Rev. Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI who earned renown in his own right as a director of an acclaimed German..
Girl Guide's diary describes visiting Hitler in 1936

 The book was found in Dorset and describes a visit to Bavaria and Austria in 1936.
Leroy Sané

Leroy Sane completes Bayern Munich move from Manchester City

 Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
Sane signs five-year deal at Bayern Munich

 Leroy Sane says Bayern Munich is a "great club with big goals" after completing his move to the Bundesliga club from Manchester City.
Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola [Video]

Sane close to completing permanent Bayern move, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Leroy Sane confirms that winger Leroy Sane has decided to move on from the club and is likely to begin his next chapter with German champions Bayern Munich.

Germany

English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday [Video]

English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday

English holidaymakers can embark on overseas trips from Saturday as quarantine restrictions are lifted and travel advice is updated.The 14-day self-isolation policy for people returning to or visiting England from destinations such as Spain, France, Italy and Germany is being lifted, the Department for Transport (DfT) announced.Meanwhile, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) will exempt a number of countries from its advisory against all non-essential travel, which has been in place since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

England to stop quarantine for dozens of nations

 Arrivals to England from Germany and Italy will also no longer need to isolate, ministers confirm.
Bundesliga

Latest event, a turning point for FC Schalke - board [Video]

Latest event, a turning point for FC Schalke - board

Members of the Schalke 04 board say the latest events are a turning point for the club after chairman Clemens Toennies stepped down after 19 years amid a COVID-19 outbreak at one of his meat factories and a dismal Bundesliga season for the club.

Manchester City F.C.

'I saw brilliant attitude' - Klopp defends Reds' attitude after Man City thrashing

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
Jurgen Klopp defends Liverpool's attitude after 4-0 loss at Manchester City

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp takes issue with questions from the media as he defends his side's approach to their 4-0 defeat by Manchester City.
OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk [Video]

OFFICIAL Bayern Munich Sign Leroy Sane For €45M From Man City! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story features Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, and Manchester City’s audacious plan to hijack his potential move to Manchester United this summer. We analyse..

Leroy Sane: In Profile [Video]

Leroy Sane: In Profile

The 24-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sané is on the verge of leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich. We take a look at his career so far.

Sane a 'wonderful signing' for Bayern [Video]

Sane a 'wonderful signing' for Bayern

Former Bayern Munich striker Alan McInally says Leroy Sane is a 'wonderful signing' for the Bundesliga champions after Bayern agreed a £54.8m fee with Manchester City for the winger.

