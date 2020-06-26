Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US sets global record with 53,000 coronavirus cases in one day
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:14s - Published
US sets global record with 53,000 coronavirus cases in one day
US sets global record with 53,000 coronavirus cases in one day
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Surpasses Global Record For New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In A Day

The U.S. reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday — reaching a daily global record...
NPR - Published

Florida Shatters One Day Coronavirus Record, 8,942 New Cases In One Day

Florida has shattered its record for the number of new coronavirus cases in a 24 hour period.
cbs4.com - Published

Florida sees third day of record high coronavirus cases in one week

Florida health officials reported a new record in increased daily coronavirus cases Saturday, making...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day [Video]

Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day

[NFA] Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its largest spike so far, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day [Video]

Florida hits record 10,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

[NFA] Florida shattered records on Thursday when it reported over 10,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
Over 50,000 New US Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Single Day [Video]

Over 50,000 New US Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Single Day

Over 50,000 New US Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Single Day According to Johns Hopkins University, 50,203 coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. on Wednesday. To put those numbers into..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:15Published