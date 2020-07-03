Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christina Ricci files for divorce
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Christina Ricci files for divorce

Christina Ricci files for divorce

Actress Christina Ricci has called time on her marriage after obtaining an emergency protective order against her husband James Heerdegen.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of seven years

Actress Christina Ricci has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesTMZ.comJust JaredFOXNews.comExtra




Tweets about this

CloutNewsMedia

Clout News Christina Ricci files for divorce from from husband of 7 years #christinaricci #jamesheerdegen #samanthaspector… https://t.co/cfgMDhgYwp 21 minutes ago

bootyzou

Bootyzou # Another Limp weenie lol Ricci said she should have married her BOB ( battery operated bf ) Or Not of Been a dai… https://t.co/S2nlz9ysKg 29 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of seven years 51 minutes ago

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of seven years https://t.co/lYVjiLfCyW 52 minutes ago

irishexaminer

Irish Examiner Christina Ricci files for divorce from husband of seven years https://t.co/QH2SyjeAp8 52 minutes ago

GulfNewsTabloid

tabloid! Actress #ChristinaRicci has filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, and is asking for sole custody of th… https://t.co/dxNgGiAgWQ 53 minutes ago

opulent_usa

www.opulentusa.org https://t.co/raSegClvIa Christina Ricci Files for Divorce After Alleged Domestic Incident https://t.co/xMmN2fB3Qs 1 hour ago

JackStyner1

Jack Styner Christina Ricci Files for Divorce From Husband After Alleged Domestic Incident https://t.co/JyqfgINWjf 3 hours ago