MP cabinet expansion: Kamal Nath calls BJP govt a result of 'deals'

BJP leader Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on July 2 said that he does not need any certificate from Congress' Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. He slammed them by saying, "The facts are before the people how they looted the state in 15 months....I want to tell them 'tiger abhi zinda hai'" Earlier in the day, 28 MLAs took oath as ministers in Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan government. BJP senior leaders Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia were among the leaders who took oath in MP cabinet. Caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel administered oath to BJP leaders.
While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 03, the national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arun Singh said, "Tomorrow (July 04) at 04:00 pm, a detailed presentation will be given by state party units on work done by them during lockdown. It will be telecast on Narendra Modi application and other digital platforms." "All our senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join," he added.
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's tweet said that Congress is just worried as they have lost power. "I don't give counter reaction to every reaction. Congress is not worried about the people or the virus. They are just bothered about how to get back in power." In a tweet, targeting Scindia who called himself a tiger after cabinet expansion in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress leader said, "Do you know the character of a lion? In a jungle, only one lion stays."
Oath taking ceremony of State, Cabinet Ministers took place on July 02 in Bhopal. BJP senior leaders Gopal Bhargava, Yashodhara Raje Scindia were among the leaders who took oath in MP cabinet. Caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel administered oath to BJP leaders. BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders were present at Raj Bhawan during the ceremony.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took oath as the caretaker Governor of Madhya Pradesh on July 01. She was given additional charge as MP Governor following the illness of incumbent Governor Lalji Tandon. She will serve as Governor until incumbent MP Governor Tandon's health improves. The oath ceremony was at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.
Photo exhibitions on 'Emergency proclaimed by Indira Gandhi' were organized at BJP offices in Delhi and Bhopal. On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi declared emergency in the country. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present at the BJP office in Bhopal for the exhibition. Taking a jibe at the Congress, MP BJP titled the day 'Kala Diwas' and Congress as 'Killers of Democracy.' Multiple Books on emergency were also put on display at Delhi BJP office. G Kishan Reddy, Shyam Jaju, Vijay Goel and Adesh Gupta among other BJP leaders were present during the exhibition in Delhi.
28 MLAs took oath as ministers under Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan on July 02. BJP leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "This is not someone's team; it's the team of people of the state...