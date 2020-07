Family of man killed by officers call for peace

The family of a man killed Thursday morning by a Sheboygan police officer is calling for peace in the city.

OTHER TOP STORIES THIS MORNING-THE FAMILY OF A MAN KILLEDTHURSDAY MORNING BY ASHEBOYGAN POLICE OFFICER ISCALLING FOR PEACE IN THE CITY.RELATIVES OF KEVAN RUFFIN WEREJOINED BY A GROUP OFPROTESTERS LAST NIGHT AT 15THAND INDIANA, WHERE THE 32 YEAROLD DIED.

RUFFIN'S MOTHER TOLDDEMONSTRATORS NOT TO TARGETTHEIR ANGER AT POLICE UNTILTHEY KNOW THE FACTS FROMINVESTIGATION."Before anybody makes anyassumptions, I want the truth,so when the investigation isover, then the truth will beknown and we'll know what'swhat,"SHEBOYGAN POLICE SAIDOFFICERS WERE CALLED FOR AREPORT OF A MAN ARMED WITH TWOKNIVES, CHASING A WOMAN.

THESTATE'S DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICESAID AN OFFICER'S ATTEMPTS TOTASE RUFFIN WERE UNSUCCESSFULBEFORE THE OFFICER RESORTED TOUSIN