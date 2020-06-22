Global  

'NBA 2K21' Honours Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:19s - Published
'NBA 2K21' Honours Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition

'NBA 2K21' Honours Kobe Bryant With 'Mamba Forever' Edition

The late basketball superstar appears on two cover options of 'NBA 2K21,' which drops in September.

