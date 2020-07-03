Heat Peaks Friday in the Upper 90s

|
MID 90S AND THE HUMIDITYISINCREASING.
TODAY WE WILL SEEMOSTLY CLEAR SKIES BUT APASSING EVENING SHOWER ISPOSSIBLE.
A COLD FRONT WILLARRIVE FOR THE HOLIDAYWEEKEND.
Friday: Mostly sunny,with a high near 95.
FridayNight: Partly cloudy, with alow around 74.
IndependenceDay: A chance of showers andthunderstorms, mainly after2pm.
Partly sunny, with a highnear 88..
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
SaturdayNight: A chance of showers andthunderstorms before 8pm.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 71.
East wind around 5mph becoming calm aftermidnight.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
Sunday:A slight chance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near91.
Sunday Night: Mostlyclear, with a low around 71.Monday: Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 92.
Monday Night:Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.
Tuesday: A chanceof thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 93.Chance of precipitation is20%.
Tuesday Night: Partlycloudy, with a low around 73.Wednesday: A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 92.Chance of precipitation is20%.
Wednesday Night: Partlycloudy, with a low around 74.Thursday: A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 91.Chance of precipitation is20%.THE ORIOLES OFFICIALLY STARTWORKOUTS FOR THE SHORTENEDSEASON TODAY.
