Heat Peaks Friday in the Upper 90s

MID 90S AND THE HUMIDITYISINCREASING.

TODAY WE WILL SEEMOSTLY CLEAR SKIES BUT APASSING EVENING SHOWER ISPOSSIBLE.

A COLD FRONT WILLARRIVE FOR THE HOLIDAYWEEKEND.

Friday: Mostly sunny,with a high near 95.

FridayNight: Partly cloudy, with alow around 74.

IndependenceDay: A chance of showers andthunderstorms, mainly after2pm.

Partly sunny, with a highnear 88..

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

SaturdayNight: A chance of showers andthunderstorms before 8pm.Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 71.

East wind around 5mph becoming calm aftermidnight.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

Sunday:A slight chance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near91.

Sunday Night: Mostlyclear, with a low around 71.Monday: Mostly sunny, with ahigh near 92.

Monday Night:Partly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.

Tuesday: A chanceof thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 93.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Tuesday Night: Partlycloudy, with a low around 73.Wednesday: A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 92.Chance of precipitation is20%.

Wednesday Night: Partlycloudy, with a low around 74.Thursday: A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Mostlysunny, with a high near 91.Chance of precipitation is20%.

