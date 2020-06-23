Global  

Chinese intruders must be evicted from occupied areas of country: Adhir Chowdhury on PM's Ladakh visit
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Chinese intruders must be evicted from occupied areas of country: Adhir Chowdhury on PM's Ladakh visit

Amid the ongoing visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ladakh's Nimo over continuous border tension between India and China, Congress veteran leader Adhir Chowdhury on July 3 state that the Prime Minister's visit to Ladakh will certainly boost and galvanize our army personnel's morale but at the same time he added that 'Chinese intruders must be evicted lock, stock and barrel from the occupied areas of our country.'

A dreadful clash took place in Galwan Valley on June 15-16 between Indian and Chinese troops in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

No less than 40 Chinese soldiers were also killed during the clash, as confirmed by Indian administration as PLA doesn't clear the casualties of its soldiers.

