Hollywood heart-throb Tom Crusie turns 58 today, birthday wishes pour in | Oneindia News

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise is celebrating his 58th birthday today and his fans made sure to make it memorable for the icon by pouring in tons of lovely birthday wishes on Twitter.

The 'Jerry Maguire' actor has a history of doing his own stunts in movies.

According to reports, he has done a lot of risky, dramatic shots by himself over the years, including submerging himself in water for six minutes to film an underwater scene, being flung around an airplane cabin in zero-gravity for 'The Mummy' and many high-speed car chases.

He has received several accolades for his work, including three Golden Globe Awards and three nominations for Academy Awards.