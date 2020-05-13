Sea turtle hatchlings filmed coming out of their nest

Sea Turtle hatchlings usually come out between the last and the first hours of the day, when the temperatures are nicer and they won't overheat, however, on cloudy/rainy days, they can come out at any time.

Sea Turtles spend a few days inside the nest, after hatching.

First, they absorb what's left of the yolk sac and wait for their plastron to straighten out, and them it can take up to 48 hours for them to surface, buried alive during that whole time... And then they emerge, and find themselves in a completely different world... A world only the females who reach adulthood will see again... And then it begins, the long crawl towards their new life... When they hatch, sea turtles crawl to the ocean, where the survivors spend the rest of their lives.

Males never go back to land, but females have to, so that they can nest.

They find their way back to the same beach where they hatched, decades later, then crawl up the beach, usually when it is dark, and when they find the perfect spot, the digging begins.

It can take a whole hour to dig a nest, then lay the eggs, cover it up, and make sure nobody finds it, because that is all the parental care they are going to get: making sure the eggs are as safe as possible before the mother goes back to the ocean.

There are seven species of Sea Turtles in the world: the Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia mydas), the Loggerhead Sea Turtle (Caretta caretta), the Hawksbill Sea Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), the Leatherback Sea Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea), the Olive Ridley Sea Turtle (Lepidochelys olivacea), the Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle (Lepidochelys kempii), and the Flatback Sea Turtle (Natator depressus).

The hatchlings in the video are Olive Ridley, the second smallest species, but the most abundant one, although it is listed as a Vulnerable species.