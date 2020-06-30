Global  

President Macron picks new prime minister
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
President Macron picks new prime minister

President Macron picks new prime minister

President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to reinvent his administration and win back voters.

Soraya Ali reports.

