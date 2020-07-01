Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone

Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone

Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area was taken over by protesters after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Cops were kept out of the area.

The mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, said the area would bring another "summer of love." Instead, there were noise complaints, rampant drug use.... .....lootings, rapes, assaults, property damage, public sex.... ....public bathroom violations, shootings, and a string of brutal murders..... The CHOP area led to a lawsuit against the mayor by the residents of the area.

Under pressure and losing her political capital Mayor Durkan issued an executive order dismantling the CHOP.

The New York Times reports Seattle police and city sanitation have cleared the area.

Almost 50 people have been arrested during the clean up.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Seattle Police Start To Clear Capitol Hill Protest Zone After Mayor's Order

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said she supports the Black Lives Matter movement "but enough is...
NPR - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependentJerusalem PostRIA Nov.


More than 30 arrested as Seattle police clear protest zone

Following a shooting, the mayor of Seattle ordered police to clear a section of town occupied by...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •TIME


News Brief: Unemployment Numbers, Biden Outraises Trump, Seattle Protest Zone Cleared

New unemployment numbers will be released this morning. The Biden Campaign reported record...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Police Shut Down 'Lawless' Protest Zone [Video]

Seattle Police Shut Down 'Lawless' Protest Zone

On Wednesday, Seattle police turned out in force at dawn in the city’s “occupied” protest zone. Associated Press reports that Seattle mayor ordered the space cleared following two recent fatal..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:29Published
Seattle police clear out 'lawless' protest zone [Video]

Seattle police clear out 'lawless' protest zone

[NFA] Seattle authorities moved on Wednesday to dismantle a protest zone that the city's police chief derided as "lawless and brutal." Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published