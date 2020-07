'Plague from China should have never happened': Trump on Covid outbreak

US President Donald Trump once again attacked Beijing over Covid outbreak.

"The 'plague from China' should have never happened.

We had just signed a trade deal, the ink wasn't even dry," he said.

Trump was speaking at 'Spirit of America Showcase' in White House.

On Tuesday, the US President signed a proclamation making July 'Pledge to America's Workers Month'.