Michael Sheen: My daughter 'went nuts' on first trip outside the house Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:25s - Published on July 3, 2020 Michael Sheen: My daughter 'went nuts' on first trip outside the house Michael Sheen's eight-month-old daughter Lyra "went nuts" after finally being let out of the house amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend