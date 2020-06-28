Global  

NFL to play black national anthem
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published
NFL to play black national anthem

NFL to play black national anthem

The NFL has announced plans to play the song "Lift Every Voice And Sing" before every game the first week of the season.

The song is known as the black national anthem.

NFL plans to play Black national anthem before Week 1 games

The NFL plans to play what is known as the Black national anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Pro Football TalkFOX SportsSeattle Times


Congressional Candidate, Former NFL Player Burgess Owens Doesn’t Believe There’s A ‘Black National Anthem’

'Exactly why President Trump will be reelected'
Daily Caller - Published

Opinion: NFL's gestures in confronting racism are meaningless so long as Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned

NFL will play the Black national anthem at every Week 1 game. But gestures confronting racism are...
USATODAY.com - Published



MsRoth5

Ms. Roth RT @marklevinshow: I didn’t know there were two national anthems— a white and black national anthem.  No matter.  The NFL can screw itself.… 4 seconds ago

hahn_austin

Austin Hahn RT @TomiLahren: So the NFL will play the black national anthem prior to Week 1 games? What happened to one nation? One people? A UNITED sta… 5 seconds ago

Fordfan49

David Carlson I am 57 & grew up in MA. Been a Patriots fan since a toddler. Sorry NFL ,time to walk away. The NFL plans to play a… https://t.co/fcg9gjMQiA 7 seconds ago

kingston_v

David Kingston RT @nypost: NFL plans to play Black national anthem before Week 1 games this season https://t.co/Z3PgDQCPa5 https://t.co/fVjhRk7SAi 7 seconds ago

wierddeer

extreme dave❌ RT @RealMattCouch: So the NFL is now going to play the "Black National Anthem" before every game.. Done... Absolutely DONE with these clo… 13 seconds ago

BethWagmeister

Beth Wagmeister RT @WPTV: Source: NFL planning to play ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing,' song known as the 'Black National Anthem' https://t.co/7jWgUc6ohk 14 seconds ago

GyverDan

Djr RT @stirednotshakn: NFL will play the 'Black" national anthem for the rest of the season... "Lift every voice & sing" Have their voices no… 16 seconds ago

RalphStecker

# Q Rumpelstilzchen RT @mchooyah: I was not aware there was more than one... https://t.co/lBjIx8KWFH 19 seconds ago


Back The Blue faces off with Black Lives Matter in New York City [Video]

Back The Blue faces off with Black Lives Matter in New York City

Back The Blue held a rally on the Upper East Side in Manhattan, New York, many of them holding the police blue-stripe flag. The rally was held at Carl Schurz Park, not far from a Black Lives Matter..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:55Published
Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick [Video]

Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick

Netflix to Produce Series on Colin Kaepernick According to the 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the six-episode series will be called 'Colin in Black & White.' Kaepernick will narrate the scripted limited..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published
Chicago Red Stars Open Up Play In National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup [Video]

Chicago Red Stars Open Up Play In National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup

In a powerful moment before the game during the national anthem, all of the players wore Black Lives Matter shirts, and most took a knee, including Naperville Central alum Sasey Short and teammate..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:45Published