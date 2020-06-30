Local families affected by travel advisory

Due to the coronavirus.

And - for many families... that includes their travel plans and even life changing events.

News channel 2's caitlin irla spoke to a woman in boonville who is facing challenges because of the state's travel and quarantine advisories.

None standup "the virus has ruined travel plans for people around the world, but one mom here in boonville just wants her kids to be able to come home."

"my kids need to come home at some point."

Gabrielle iannarilli is one of the many people impacted by new york's travel advisory.

Governor cuomo announced last week that anyone coming to new york from a state currently hit hard by the virus would have to quarantine for two weeks.

And - new yorkers returning from those states would have to quarantine as well.

"my children are in georgia, it's been really hard to find child care, reliable child care especially during the pandemic, i was working from home for awhile but when i had to go back to the office, i had a very hard time finding a baby sitter, so their grandma said hey, come down to georgia for the summer for a month at least and you can figure out your child care.

Georgia was added to the list of states this week.

"it's disheartening not to know when you're going to see your kids again.

Thinking i was going to see them in two weeks and now i don't know if they're going to be there another four weeks, or if they'll come home in time, i thought about flying down to get them and then jumping back on a plan and getting back within 24 hours, but then i will have to quarantine and i don't have child care, it's been a lot."

Gabrielle's immediate plans to have her kids come home on the 14th have been ruined... as for her future plans... "i've been worried about our wedding all summer long, obviously i have bridesmaids coming in from florida and north carolina coming, they don't seem worried about it but obviously i'm the bride so i'm freaking out a little bit."

She's supposed to get married september 19th.

A lot of changes have already been made... and she's not sure what else will happened before then.

"we do have a little bit of time before to hopefully lift some of those restrictions."

She says that would help with bringing her kids home as well.

