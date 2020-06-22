Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Federal Reserve says nationwide shutdowns have caused coin shortage
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Federal Reserve says nationwide shutdowns have caused coin shortage

Federal Reserve says nationwide shutdowns have caused coin shortage

They are running out of cash.

Snappy Gas Mart in Cleveland relies on getting coins for change from local banks, but right now that’s not an option.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SO HIS TEAM CAN CATCH UP.YOU MAY SOON SEE THOSE TAKE APENNY, AND GET A LITTLE LOW.A COIN SHORTAGE, HOW IT ISAFFECTING ONE LOCAL BUSINESS.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Federal Reserve says there is a national coin shortage [Video]

Federal Reserve says there is a national coin shortage

Federal Reserve says there is a national coin shortage. Some small businesses are not seeing the impact of it yet.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:51Published
COVID-19 Causes Coin Shortage [Video]

COVID-19 Causes Coin Shortage

COVID-19 Causes Coin Shortage

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published