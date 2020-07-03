Global  

Watch: PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s
Watch: PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Sindhu Darshan puja on his arrival at Nimu the forward brigade place in Ladakh on July 03.

Yesterday, PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to meet the soldiers in Leh amid the ongoing border tensions with China.

Earlier, PM Modi visited the Hall of Fame Museum which is run by Indian Army in Leh.

He also paid tribute to soldiers killed in action during Galwan Valley clash.

