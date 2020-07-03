Watch: PM Modi performs Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
We desire PM Modi to visit Ayodhya so that temple's construction may begin: Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
PM Modi to review coronavirus relief work by BJP units during lockdownPrime Minister Narendra Modi will review the relief work done by BJP units during the countrywide lockdown period.
DNA
Ladakh Union Territory Of India
‘Age of expansionism is over’: PM Modi sends message to ChinaPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sent a clear message to China — that India will not back off — by paying a surprise visit to troops at a forward..
IndiaTimes
Ladakh triggers Andamans build-upThe ongoing troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh with China is making the defence establishment re-examine Andaman Nicobar Command’s role as India’s crucial..
IndiaTimes
Border not right place to make policy pronouncements: Salman Khurshid on PM Modi's Ladakh visit
IndiaTimes
Sindhu Darshan Festival
Leh City in Ladakh, India
Watch: PM Modi visits Leh's Hall of Fame Museum, pays tribute to fallen soldiers
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49Published
PM Modi hails women soldiers in Leh
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41Published
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
DRDO to name its Covid hospital wards after soldiers killed in Galwan clash, ICU unit named after Col Santosh BabuThe Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards of new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Covid-19 Hospital in Delhi after the..
IndiaTimes
Galwan River river in India
'Boycott China': Indian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, Tibetans take to Times Square to denounce China
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:55Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources