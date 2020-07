Watch: PM Modi's Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:17s - Published 8 minutes ago Watch: PM Modi's Sindhu Darshan puja at Nimu forward brigade place in Ladakh Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing Sindhu Darshan puja in Ladakh. PM Modi performed the puja on his arrival at Nimu forward brigade place. PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3 to meet soldiers in Leh. PM's visit came amid the ongoing border tensions with China. 0

