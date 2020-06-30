Global  

High tides hits Mumbai, IMD issues red alert
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
High tides hit Marine Drive in Mumbai on July 04.

Weather officials have issued a high alert for Mumbai.

The Indian Meteorological Department has confirmed that heavy rainfall is expected to occur today.

