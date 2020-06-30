High tides hits Mumbai, IMD issues red alert

The Indian Meteorological Department has confirmed that heavy rainfall is expected to occur today.

Heavy rainfall leads to waterlogging in Bihar's Patna Waterlogging has been reported in various parts of Bihar's Patna city due to heavy rainfall. Water also entered Bihar Minister Prem Kumar's residence. Rainfall is expected to continue in Patna, predicts India Meteorological Department.

Churu sizzles at 43 degrees Celsius Rajasthan continues to reel under heat wave conditions. Maximum temperature exists at 43 degrees Celsius in Churu on July 04, as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, IMD has predicted some relief as there is a possibility of rain or thunderstorm or dust storm, along with partly cloudy sky.

Early in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai is likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places for..

Downpour continues in Mumbai Heavy rainfall continues in Mumbai on July 04. Monsoon has brought frequent rain spells in financial capital. Downpour partially disrupted vehicular movement at King's Circle area. India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai today.