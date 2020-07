Salons busy as hairdressers and barbers open in the UK

Hairdressers and barber shops are able to open from today (4 July), but with extra safety measures in place.

At 9am a salon in Soho, Central London, was full as coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

The hairdressers were wearing full PPE gear, including face masks.

The owner of 'Splash Soho, Michael, commented he was "fulled booked, morning and evening, for the next four days."