Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drunk Delhi cop runs over woman, Hero Cycles #BoycottChina plan & more news | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Drunk Delhi cop runs over woman, Hero Cycles #BoycottChina plan & more news | Oneindia News

Drunk Delhi cop runs over woman, Hero Cycles #BoycottChina plan & more news | Oneindia News

A Delhi police personnel crashed into a woman and then ran over her while trying to escape; Hero Cycles boycotts China, Rs 900 crores trade ties shelved; Scientists say ICMR claim for vaccine by August is 'absurd', may result in poor, ineffective vaccine; Kanpur criminal Vikas Dubey's house was demolished by district administration a day after 8 cops were killed while trying to arrest him; WHO team will visit China to probe coronavirus origins and spread; At Jamal Khashoggi trial, worker says he was asked to light up tandoor within an hour after the journalist entered Saudi consulate and more news #VikasDubey #WHO #Vaccine

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

UmeshaNayak2

Mesh Nayak RT @republic: Delhi: Drunk cop hits woman with car; runs her over while trying to escape https://t.co/Tl9rFn7Tsk 16 minutes ago

republic

Republic Delhi: Drunk cop hits woman with car; runs her over while trying to escape https://t.co/Tl9rFn7Tsk 24 minutes ago

etvtelangana

ETVTelangana Drunk policeman runs car over woman in Delhi, incident caught on cam https://t.co/9VgZNOcOMu 33 minutes ago

Hanumail

Hanumanthan Kay Cop cop cop! They are top India Today: Delhi: Drunk cop hits 60-year-old with car, runs over her to escape; arreste… https://t.co/0ZE0QNvKWd 1 hour ago

girishntl

GirishChandraPandey RT @IndiaToday: Shocking!! (@arvindojha) https://t.co/gSj6dL7kgJ 1 hour ago

IndiaToday

IndiaToday Shocking!! (@arvindojha) https://t.co/gSj6dL7kgJ 1 hour ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English Drunk police officer runs over woman with his car in Delhi's Chilla village, incident caught on cam #Delhi https://t.co/Xug3ETyW0B 2 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY Drunk Cop Runs Car Over Woman in #Delhi's #ChillaVillage; Shocking Video Captured on CCTV #DelhiPolice… https://t.co/0vi8HooFbn 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

‘Learning with a human feel’: Manish Sisodia's plan to bridge digital divide [Video]

‘Learning with a human feel’: Manish Sisodia's plan to bridge digital divide

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia spoke on a new plan to bridge to the ‘digital divide’ due to online classes. Sisodia, while speaking about online classes in school, said there is a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 13:02Published
Mike Pompeo backs India’s ban on Chinese apps, says move will ‘boost integrity’ [Video]

Mike Pompeo backs India’s ban on Chinese apps, says move will ‘boost integrity’

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauded India’s ban on Chinese apps including TikTok. Pompeo said New Delhi was ensuring its own security. “We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps”..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published
Covid scholarships for children of frontline workers, patients likely| Oneindia News [Video]

Covid scholarships for children of frontline workers, patients likely| Oneindia News

China will take countermeasures if UK offers Hong Kongers citizenship after security law is enforced; Indian Railways claims 100% punctuality record for the 'first time in History'; Some colleges may..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:25Published