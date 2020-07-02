Drunk Delhi cop runs over woman, Hero Cycles #BoycottChina plan & more news | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:52s - Published 5 minutes ago Drunk Delhi cop runs over woman, Hero Cycles #BoycottChina plan & more news | Oneindia News A Delhi police personnel crashed into a woman and then ran over her while trying to escape; Hero Cycles boycotts China, Rs 900 crores trade ties shelved; Scientists say ICMR claim for vaccine by August is 'absurd', may result in poor, ineffective vaccine; Kanpur criminal Vikas Dubey's house was demolished by district administration a day after 8 cops were killed while trying to arrest him; WHO team will visit China to probe coronavirus origins and spread; At Jamal Khashoggi trial, worker says he was asked to light up tandoor within an hour after the journalist entered Saudi consulate and more news #VikasDubey #WHO #Vaccine 0

