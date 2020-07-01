Global  
 

How Indian firms can replace Chinese: From tax to copyright, what govt must do
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:26s - Published
With the government having banned 59 Chinese apps amid a protracted border standoff, how can Indian entrepreneurs fill the gap?

And what must the government do to give a fillip to India Inc?

Blaise Fernandes, Director, Gateway House, discusses with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad the opportunities presented by the current crisis.

From getting rid of 'draconian' tax codes, to providing a level playing field, and encouraging innovation, Fernandes lists various ways in which the government can help domestic firms become 'atmanirbhar'.

