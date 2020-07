Guru Purnima | 'Buddha's teachings celebrate simplicity in thought, action': PM

On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Buddha's teachings can show the world a way ahead and urged the country’s youth to follow his teachings.

PM Modi was addressing an event on Dharma Chakra Day virtually.

Union Ministry of culture is celebrating Asadha Purnima as Dharma Chakra Day.

Buddhists also celebrate the day as Dharma Chakra Parvattana.