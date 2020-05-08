Global  

Asadha Poornima: Teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity in thought, action, says PM Modi
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
On the occasion of Asadha Poornima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Lord Buddha.

While speaking at the event he said, "I want to convey my greetings to all on the occasion of Asadha Poornima today.

It is also known as Guru Purnima.

This is a day to remember our gurus, who gave us knowledge.

In that spirit, we pay homage to Lord Buddha." "The eight-fold path of Lord Buddha shows the way towards the well-being of many societies and nations.

It highlights the importance of compassion and kindness.

The teachings of Lord Buddha celebrate simplicity both in thought and action," he added.

